Pasta Night! Try This Easy Kale Pesto Fettuccine

And take a trip through the decades of everyone’s favourite family dinner.

Pasta has gone through a long and storied evolution as the main attraction in big family dinners. We took a stroll through the past eight decades of Chatelaine to highlight some of the greatest hits, leading up to the star of the moment, an easy kale pesto pasta that packs superfoods and flavour.

Kale pesto pasta

  • BOIL a large pot of water. Chop kale into smaller pieces then add to boiling water. Cook for 30 sec. Scoop out with a slotted spoon and transfer to a strainer; rinse well under cold water. Drain well.
  • ADD tagliatelle to boiling water and cook, following package directions but omitting salt, until tender, 10 to 12 min.
  • WHIRL kale with 1 cup parmesan, walnuts, edamame, garlic and salt in a food processor until finely chopped. Season with fresh pepper. With motor still running, slowly add oil, stopping and scraping down sides of bowl with a spatula when necessary.
  • DRAIN pasta, reserving 1/3 cup cooking water. Return pasta to pot. Scrape pesto into pasta and stir until coated. If pasta is dry, add pasta water, 1 tbsp at a time, until creamy. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup parmesan and additional walnuts.
