Pasta Night! Try This Easy Kale Pesto Fettuccine

In partnership with Catelli

Pasta has gone through a long and storied evolution as the main attraction in big family dinners. We took a stroll through the past eight decades of Chatelaine to highlight some of the greatest hits, leading up to the star of the moment, an easy kale pesto pasta that packs superfoods and flavour.

Kale pesto pasta

Ingredients

1/2 bunch kale, ribs removed (about 9 cups)

375-g pkg Catelli Smart fettuccine pasta

1 1/2 cups grated parmesan, divided

1 cup walnut halves, toasted, plus more for garnish

1 cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed

1 garlic clove

1 tsp salt

3/4 cup olive oil

Instructions