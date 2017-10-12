Pasta Night! Try This Easy Kale Pesto Fettuccine

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pasta has gone through a long and storied evolution as the main attraction in big family dinners. We took a stroll through the past eight decades of Chatelaine to highlight some of the greatest hits, leading up to the star of the moment, an easy kale pesto pasta that packs superfoods and flavour.
BOIL a large pot of water. Chop kale into smaller pieces then add to boiling water. Cook for 30 sec. Scoop out with a slotted spoon and transfer to a strainer; rinse well under cold water. Drain well.
ADD tagliatelle to boiling water and cook, following package directions but omitting salt, until tender, 10 to 12 min.
WHIRL kale with 1 cup parmesan, walnuts, edamame, garlic and salt in a food processor until finely chopped. Season with fresh pepper. With motor still running, slowly add oil, stopping and scraping down sides of bowl with a spatula when necessary.
DRAIN pasta, reserving 1/3 cup cooking water. Return pasta to pot. Scrape pesto into pasta and stir until coated. If pasta is dry, add pasta water, 1 tbsp at a time, until creamy. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup parmesan and additional walnuts.