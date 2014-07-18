Naomi Watts shows the easiest way to style a maxi dress

This simple trick makes a maxi dress work for morning, noon and night.

1

1 of 7

Previous
Next
Naomi Watts (Photo, Wenn.com/Keystone Press)

Style inspiration: Naomi Watts

Don't let brisk mornings and cool summer nights drag down your breezy summer style. Layer your favourite blazer over any maxi, to instantly make your dress more versatile (and perfect for an over-air conditioned office). It will instantly add sophistication, and warmth, to your look.

Previous
Next

 

One comment on “Naomi Watts shows the easiest way to style a maxi dress

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources