Swimwear for your body type: The 50 best swimsuits

Finding summer’s barest of necessities – a figure-flattering swimsuit – can be stressful. Never fear! We’ve outlined tips for finding a suit that feels tailored to your shape.

Here are our best tips and tricks for picking swimwear that makes the most of your assets.

Best for a large bust

If your shape is stacked, an ideal suit is akin to a dream house: all the pretty aesthetics based on a good foundation. As well as swimwear designed to specifically accommodate a large chest (like customizable band and cup sizes similar to your best-fitting bra), consider underwire and molded cups the baseline for support. Favour bold prints over bitty ones, seek out trim and twisted details which can have a minimizing effect or dive into a plunging V neckline that will instantly elongate your torso.

"Calabria" asymmetric suit, $185, Fantasie.

