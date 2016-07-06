Best for a large bust

If your shape is stacked, an ideal suit is akin to a dream house: all the pretty aesthetics based on a good foundation. As well as swimwear designed to specifically accommodate a large chest (like customizable band and cup sizes similar to your best-fitting bra), consider underwire and molded cups the baseline for support. Favour bold prints over bitty ones, seek out trim and twisted details which can have a minimizing effect or dive into a plunging V neckline that will instantly elongate your torso.

"Calabria" asymmetric suit, $185, Fantasie.