Style

Statement earrings are 2017’s must-have accessory. 14 cool picks — starting at just $10

Statement earrings were all over spring-summer runways and red carpets.

by
statement earrings

Photographer: Carlyle Routh. Makeup & Hair: Sheri Stroh for Bite Beauty/Redken Haircare/Plutino Group. Jumpsuit, Club Monaco. Earrings, H&M Exclusive Collection.

From tassels to pom-poms to XXL hoops, more is more when it comes to earrings right now. And the best thing about these crazy cool accessories? They’re instant outfit makers.

If you’re looking to jump on the statement earrings bandwagon, find some of our picks below — starting at just $10. (Then, check out our video on finding the right pair for your face shape.)

1 of 14

Previous
Next

Call it Spring

Theriwet Earrings in Midnight Black, $10, callitspring.com

Previous
Next

More:
Later, bikini! 55 one-piece swimsuits for every shape, size and budget
Style Real Talk: How to transition a summer one-piece to fall
3 investment pieces that are well worth the money
Resources