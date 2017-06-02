Advertisement
The Queen’s go-to nail polish colour is — surprise! — from a drugstore brand

The Queen isn’t the only royal known to be a fan of Essie.

The Queen has given Essie's nail polish the royal seal of approval.

The Queen reportedly has a favourite nail polish – a sheer, powder-pink hue from Essie. The pretty pink shade, aptly named “Ballet Slippers,” has been the monarch’s go-to colour since 1989, when Her Majesty’s hairdresser wrote a letter to brand founder Essie Weingarten to request a bottle of the elegant, best-selling polish.

The flattering colour works well when paired with outfits in a whole host of colours and is therefore perfect for the Queen, who often chooses to wear two-pieces and coats in notably punchy tones.

Her Majesty's nail colour of choice, Essie Ballet Slippers, complements her colourful wardrobe perfectly.

The Queen isn’t the only royal known to be a fan of drugstore brand Essie. When the Duchess of Cambridge married Prince William in 2011, manicurist Marina Sandoval blended Essie’s ultra-wearable Allure shade with Bourjois So Laque Nail Enamel in ‘Rose Lounge’ (a pastel pink hue) to create a lovely, timeless colour.

