How to Find the Best Jeans for Your Curves

The Best Plus-Size Swimwear To Shop Now, Starting At Just $16

Let’s face it: Jeans will never go out of style. And I’m not mad about it. Especially since the options are seemingly limitless right now, whether you opt for comfort (slouchy boyfriend jeans) or work-appropriate (sleek skinny or trouser cut jeans). As a plus-sized woman, though, an afternoon of searching for the perfect pair of jeans can turn into what feels like an endless quest. It took me over a decade to figure out what styles I feel most comfortable in. That’s why I’m here to save your next shopping trip with the best tips on how to find your new favourite pair.

The first step is to figure out which cuts and shapes work best for your body. I usually opt for high-waisted styles — I like my jeans to fit snugly around my tummy so that they’re more likely to stay up all day. I also find that high-waisted denim offers a solution to the dreaded lower-back gap (you know when you hike a pair of jeans up over your hips and close the zipper only to find that you can fit your entire hand between the fabric and the small of your back? So. Annoying.) I love having the option of tucking in my casual tee to make it a whole different look. You can try switching up your own denim looks by rolling up the hems of your jeans into a crop style, or by pairing them with heels instead of flats.

34 Of The Best Plus-Size Retailers In Canada

If you’re bored with the same old look, try a pair of coloured flares or trendy overalls. The last time I found a pair of blue jeans I loved, I bought two more in different colours. Which brings me to my next tip: If you find a pair that fits in all the right places, it’s not a bad idea to stock up — you never know how long the style will be available. And please, please don’t get upset if you find your size fluctuates between washes and finishes, even within the same brand. Sizing can be a fickle concept, especially when trying new denim styles. Just remember: The number on the tag shouldn’t dictate how you feel about yourself. When heading to the fitting room, I usually grab a pair in my regular size as well as the next size up.

Ultimately, it comes down to comfort: You want to make sure your jeans fit properly so that you’ll actually get wear out of them. Take a stroll around and ask yourself: Do the jeans sit properly on your body, or are they falling down? Is the waist a bit too tight or perfectly snug? If you’re searching online, it’s best to order from a brand you’ve worn before. And be sure to read the reviews: Other shoppers will often comment about quality and material, as well as whether you should size up or down. My most valuable advice? When in doubt, don’t focus on the trends. Focus on what you feel good in.