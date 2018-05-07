The Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet: See Every Look From Fashion’s Biggest Night

No matter the theme, the Met Gala is always a fashion feast for the eyes, full of celebs rocking some major looks. And this year, with its Heavenly Bodies theme, was no different. As per usual, lots of attendees, including Jasmine Saunders and Olivia Munn, opted for golden gowns.

Head pieces and crowns were go-to accessories, along with intricate braids and veils (Kate Bosworth went straight-up bridal). Of course, all three hosts slayed, with Clooney wearing the most gorgeous pant-gown combo, Donatella Versace in a full navy skirt layered over a minidress and Rihanna looking positively papal.

Click through to see all the celebs on the Met Gala 2018 red carpet.