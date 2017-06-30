30 chic, comfy maxi dresses for every shape and size

Maxi dresses are a summer wardrobe staple. On hot, sticky summer days when you just want to lounge in your undies all day (no judgment!), a breezy and flattering maxi dress is the next best option.

If you don’t think you can pull off a maxi, think again. If you’re petite, look for a style that nips in at the waist to create length. If you’re plus, wrap dresses create shape and will show off your curves. For tall gals, look for details that show a little skin, like slits, cut-outs and off-the-shoulder necklines to break up the dress.

Here are our fave picks for cute and comfy maxi dresses you can wear all season long.

The Best Maxi Dresses if You’re Tall

