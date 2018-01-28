The Most Noteworthy Red Carpet Looks From The Grammys

It’s music’s biggest night, and as always, that means some over-the-top outfits. This year’s Grammys were no different, with Lady Gaga in a black lace jumpsuit under a huge black skirt, Chrissy Teigen in super-glam silver and Pink in a ton of jewel-toned feathers.

The accessory of the night was a white rose, worn to show support for the Time’s Up movement and the newly formed Voices in Entertainment group. Some of the attendees carried long-stemmed flowers, some wore blooms pinned to their gowns and some even had floral embroidery on their lapels.

Click through to see all the most noteworthy looks on the Grammys 2018 red carpet.

1. Chrissy Teigen 2. P!NK 3. Janelle Monáe 4. Lady Gaga 5. Anna Kendrick 6. Lana Del Rey 7. Miley Cyrus 8. Zayn 9. Alessia Cara 10. Camila Cabello 11. Rita Ora 12. Khalid 13. Hailee Steinfeld 14. SZA 15. Cardi B 16. Big Sean

