The Most Noteworthy Red Carpet Looks From The Grammys
by Tara MacInnis, Flare
It’s music’s biggest night, and as always, that means some over-the-top outfits. This year’s Grammys were no different, with Lady Gaga in a black lace jumpsuit under a huge black skirt, Chrissy Teigen in super-glam silver and Pink in a ton of jewel-toned feathers.
The accessory of the night was a white rose, worn to show support for the Time’s Up movement and the newly formed Voices in Entertainment group. Some of the attendees carried long-stemmed flowers, some wore blooms pinned to their gowns and some even had floral embroidery on their lapels.
