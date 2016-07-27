1 of 30 Previous Next Email

Anabelle printed fit and flare dress, $345, Reiss.

Find the perfect dress with these fit tips:

1. Belted dresses, wrap silhouettes and full skirts help accentuate the waist to create a ladylike shape.

2. Slim down with dark, solid-colour dresses. Look for darts and tone-on-tone piping to help elongate and streamline your shape. Black and navy are always the most flattering and, remember, you can brighten up the look with colourful accessories.

3. Showing off some skin doesn’t have to mean shortening your skirt. Take a cue from the red carpet and try a halter or high neckline. Bare shoulders are chic, sophisticated and very sexy. Not interested in going sleeveless? Opt for a high slit or try a tea-length silhouette.

4. Minimize and support a large bust with a v, scoop or sweetheart neckline. Choose soft fabrics that will create movement and pick dresses with darts to keep you tucked in place.

5. Looking to camouflage a tummy or your hips? Then say hello to an a-line or shift dress. These cuts fall away from the body and hide any midsection imperfections.

More:

15 cute summer dresses with pockets

Figure-flattering summer dresses in sizes 12 and up

50 summer dresses with sleeves – for all budgets

Check out skirts that go from day to night