30 dresses to wear to a summer wedding

Whether the invite calls for cocktail, semi-formal or formal attire, these dresses will suit any nuptial. Plus, tips on finding the perfect silhouette for your shape.

18

1 of 30

Previous
Next

Anabelle printed fit and flare dress, $345, Reiss.

Previous
Next

Find the perfect dress with these fit tips:

1. Belted dresses, wrap silhouettes and full skirts help accentuate the waist to create a ladylike shape.

2. Slim down with dark, solid-colour dresses. Look for darts and tone-on-tone piping to help elongate and streamline your shape. Black and navy are always the most flattering and, remember, you can brighten up the look with colourful accessories.

3. Showing off some skin doesn’t have to mean shortening your skirt. Take a cue from the red carpet and try a halter or high neckline. Bare shoulders are chic, sophisticated and very sexy. Not interested in going sleeveless? Opt for a high slit or try a tea-length silhouette.

4. Minimize and support a large bust with a v, scoop or sweetheart neckline. Choose soft fabrics that will create movement and pick dresses with darts to keep you tucked in place.

5. Looking to camouflage a tummy or your hips? Then say hello to an a-line or shift dress. These cuts fall away from the body and hide any midsection imperfections.

More:
15 cute summer dresses with pockets
Figure-flattering summer dresses in sizes 12 and up
50 summer dresses with sleeves – for all budgets

Check out skirts that go from day to night

 

18 comments on “30 dresses to wear to a summer wedding

  1. 30 Dresses to wear to a wedding if you are model thin!

    Reply

    • LOL that’s the truth!! hehehe good one Cynthia :)

      Reply

  2. Most of these dresses have a rather unfortunate shape and look like garbage bags

    Reply

  3. 30 dresses not to wear anywhere.

    Reply

  4. What do you wear if you are not a model, mother of the bride, a grandmother, none of these for sure!

    Reply

  5. Sorry, but almost none of these dresses would suit a woman over 60. We are a large demographic and most of my contemporaries lament the poor selection of dresses for our age group. Also, in my view these models don’t look “dressed up” for a wedding.

    Reply

  6. Are any of these dresses plus sized? It does seem so. Very disappointed that this seems to target a very small niche group

    Reply

  7. So disappointing! These dresses are not even flattering on models. Fail!

    Reply

  8. Bit of a mess. As usual, mainly young, thin models wearing short/sleeveless/beachy/odd lengths/linings that don’t go all the way to the hem/old fashioned (‘fit and flare’)/semi see through/pregnancy cover ups/oversized and ugly bags.
    ‘Lovely lace’ has a lining problem, ‘cute coral’ needs to lose the silly flared sleeves and ‘flirty floral’ needs sleeves but I love it.
    3 sort of wearable dresses out of 30 for everyone but the young and thin (so not your demographic!), is pathetic.
    Wake up Chatelaine you’re becoming irrelevant like most magazines.

    Reply

  9. You have tips for various body shapes so why not show dresses on models who demonstrate those tips. 30 dresses on thin models. Shame on you Chatelaine. It’s time for you to represent the average Canadian woman.

    Reply

  10. I love the yellow dress from Banana Republic, but it doesn’t exist, in their stores nor online.

    Reply

  11. Oh good – I’m not the only one who thought most of these were ugly. This article was not worth my time.

    Reply

  15. Whats a good website to start a blog on (a free one), and how would i do that?.

    http://google.com

    Reply

  17. Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your web site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you’ve on this web site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched everywhere and simply couldn’t come across. What a perfect web site.

    http://www.caranddriver.com/list-features

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources