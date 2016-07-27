1. Belted dresses, wrap silhouettes and full skirts help accentuate the waist to create a ladylike shape.
2. Slim down with dark, solid-colour dresses. Look for darts and tone-on-tone piping to help elongate and streamline your shape. Black and navy are always the most flattering and, remember, you can brighten up the look with colourful accessories.
3. Showing off some skin doesn’t have to mean shortening your skirt. Take a cue from the red carpet and try a halter or high neckline. Bare shoulders are chic, sophisticated and very sexy. Not interested in going sleeveless? Opt for a high slit or try a tea-length silhouette.
4. Minimize and support a large bust with a v, scoop or sweetheart neckline. Choose soft fabrics that will create movement and pick dresses with darts to keep you tucked in place.
5. Looking to camouflage a tummy or your hips? Then say hello to an a-line or shift dress. These cuts fall away from the body and hide any midsection imperfections.
30 Dresses to wear to a wedding if you are model thin!
Cynthia Sunstrum on
LOL that’s the truth!! hehehe good one Cynthia
Natasha on
Most of these dresses have a rather unfortunate shape and look like garbage bags
Mika on
30 dresses not to wear anywhere.
Natasha on
What do you wear if you are not a model, mother of the bride, a grandmother, none of these for sure!
Ann on
Sorry, but almost none of these dresses would suit a woman over 60. We are a large demographic and most of my contemporaries lament the poor selection of dresses for our age group. Also, in my view these models don’t look “dressed up” for a wedding.
Carol cameron on
Are any of these dresses plus sized? It does seem so. Very disappointed that this seems to target a very small niche group
Terri on
So disappointing! These dresses are not even flattering on models. Fail!
Heather on
Bit of a mess. As usual, mainly young, thin models wearing short/sleeveless/beachy/odd lengths/linings that don’t go all the way to the hem/old fashioned (‘fit and flare’)/semi see through/pregnancy cover ups/oversized and ugly bags.
‘Lovely lace’ has a lining problem, ‘cute coral’ needs to lose the silly flared sleeves and ‘flirty floral’ needs sleeves but I love it.
3 sort of wearable dresses out of 30 for everyone but the young and thin (so not your demographic!), is pathetic.
Wake up Chatelaine you’re becoming irrelevant like most magazines.
Carole on
You have tips for various body shapes so why not show dresses on models who demonstrate those tips. 30 dresses on thin models. Shame on you Chatelaine. It’s time for you to represent the average Canadian woman.
M. Magjire on
I love the yellow dress from Banana Republic, but it doesn’t exist, in their stores nor online.
Lynda on
Oh good – I’m not the only one who thought most of these were ugly. This article was not worth my time.
chris on
