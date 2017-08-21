Our Favourite Picks From Zara Right Now, As Seen Here On Super-Stylish People

If you’ve walked into a Zara store lately and felt overwhelmed by all the new arrivals, we’ve got you. We took to social media to see what stylish folk are wearing for some fashion inspiration.

The verdict? Patterned dresses — especially polka dots and vintage-inspired florals — couldn’t be hotter. And statement accessories, like drop earrings and bright top-handle totes, are also a must-have for now and the season to come.

Below, your complete shopping list of what to buy at Zara right now — taken straight from the fashion pros.