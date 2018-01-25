Fashion

These 4 Colours Will Be Huge This Spring: Here Are Easy Ways To Wear Them

Our picks for adding a pop of colour to your wardrobe.

by

Spring 2018 colour trends: a turtleneck sweater, statement earrings, floral pencil skirt, watch and flats

When it’s freezing and slushy and the sun’s MIA, you need something to cheer you up. Bright and bold colours should do the trick and, luckily, this spring’s colour trends — shades of red, purple, blue and green — are just that.

For colour phobes, start by adding small hits through footwear or jewellery, and pair them with neutrals like black, chocolate brown or beige.

Click through the gallery below to shop our favourite colourful picks.

18
view slideshow
Photos

Watch: What to pair with a bodysuit
Resources