These 4 Colours Will Be Huge This Spring: Here Are Easy Ways To Wear Them

When it’s freezing and slushy and the sun’s MIA, you need something to cheer you up. Bright and bold colours should do the trick and, luckily, this spring’s colour trends — shades of red, purple, blue and green — are just that.
For colour phobes, start by adding small hits through footwear or jewellery, and pair them with neutrals like black, chocolate brown or beige.
Click through the gallery below to shop our favourite colourful picks.