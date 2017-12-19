Puttin’ On The Glitz: 14 Sequin Pieces To Wear To Ring In The New Year

Stumped about what to wear on New Year’s Eve? A safe bet for any end-of-year soirée is always to go with glitz. And let’s be honest, it’s not every day you have the excuse to dial up the glam factor — so why not go all-out on the biggest party night of the year?

We’re always ready to get down with all things sparkly, so we’ve gathered up 14 New Year’s Eve fashion pieces — from sequined tops to subtle sequin earrings — to add a dash of disco to your festive ensemble. Whether you’ve planned a big girl’s night out, have a special date night in the works or are parking it on the couch with Netflix, throw on one (or more) of these pieces and you’re ready to ring in 2018.

1 of 14 Previous Next Pin Email

Asos Fashion Union Plus Blouse Sequin Top With Ruffle Sleeves, $72, asos.com

Watch: Accessories to wear with a little black dress