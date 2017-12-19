Advertisement
Puttin’ On The Glitz: 14 Sequin Pieces To Wear To Ring In The New Year

Because all that glitters isn't just gold.

Stumped about what to wear on New Year’s Eve? A safe bet for any end-of-year soirée is always to go with glitz. And let’s be honest, it’s not every day you have the excuse to dial up the glam factor — so why not go all-out on the biggest party night of the year?

We’re always ready to get down with all things sparkly, so we’ve gathered up 14 New Year’s Eve fashion pieces — from sequined tops to subtle sequin earrings — to add a dash of disco to your festive ensemble. Whether you’ve planned a big girl’s night out, have a special date night in the works or are parking it on the couch with Netflix, throw on one (or more) of these pieces and you’re ready to ring in 2018.

Asos

Fashion Union Plus Blouse Sequin Top With Ruffle Sleeves, $72, asos.com

