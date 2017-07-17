Suit up! 42 perfect one-piece swimsuits to flatter all shapes and sizes

One-piece swimsuits are a must-have for summer 2017. If you’re just getting around to buying a suit now, you’ve come to the right place. Not only do we have shopping inspiration, we also have some expert tips on finding for the right style for your body type (thanks to Émilie Gentès, PR Supervisor at Bikini Village).

If you’re petite, Gentès recommends one pieces with features that can visually elongate your body, such as V-necks, halters or side cut-out details. Tall women should look for a style that breaks up the silhouette, either through contrasting patterns, mesh details or cut-outs. For plus-size, Gentès recommends colour-blocked suits as well as styles with details at the top. She says, “colour blocking can help highlight your curves in a flattering way. Asymmetrical styles and ruffles at the top draw the eye toward the neckline.”

Once you’ve fallen in love with a suit, it’s important to make sure it’s the proper fit. Much like a bra, Gentès says, “your breasts should not spill out above nor on the sides. They should be well supported and the straps shouldn’t be digging in the shoulders.” She recommends walking around, lifting your arms up, bending over and jumping a bit in the change room to ensure your suit is snug and doesn’t require a lot of readjustment.

Ready to shop? Click through our gallery of amazing one piece swimsuits below.

Old Navy Balconette Swimsuit, $45, oldnavy.ca

