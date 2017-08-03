14 Breezy Off-the-Shoulder Dresses to Wear For the Rest of Summer

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Shot on location at Yorkville Village. Photography by Renée Rodenkirchen. Style Direction by Vanessa Taylor. Hair & makeup by Grace Lee. Dress, $295, michaelkors.ca. Earrings, $10, lechateau.com. Bag, $145, bananarepublic.ca.
Whether you’re running errands, attending a dinner party, or going to a wedding, wearing an off-the-shoulder dress is a subtle and elegant way to flash some skin — no wonder it’s one of the biggest trends of the summer. Double down on the boho vibe and opt for ultra-lightweight fabrics in flowy silhouettes.
From bright florals to classic gingham, here are our top picks for the best off-the-shoulder dresses you can wear for the rest of the summer.