14 Breezy Off-the-Shoulder Dresses to Wear For the Rest of Summer

Whether you’re running errands, attending a dinner party, or going to a wedding, wearing an off-the-shoulder dress is a subtle and elegant way to flash some skin — no wonder it’s one of the biggest trends of the summer. Double down on the boho vibe and opt for ultra-lightweight fabrics in flowy silhouettes.

From bright florals to classic gingham, here are our top picks for the best off-the-shoulder dresses you can wear for the rest of the summer.

1 of 14 Previous Next Pin Email

Old Navy Plus-size bell-sleeve shift dress, $55, oldnavy.gapcanada.ca.

Previous 1. Old Navy Plus-size bell-sleeve shift dress, $55, oldnavy.gapcanada.ca.

2. Ann Taylor Smocked off-the-shoulder dress, $129, anntaylor.com.

3. H&M Gingham off-the-shoulder dress, $50, hm.com.

4. Asos Maxi sundress in navy palm print, $52, asos.com.

5. Gap Eyelet off-shoulder dress, $90, gapcanada.ca.

6. Torrid Grey jersey skater dress, $86, torrid.com

7. Mango Off-shoulder striped dress, $90, shop.mango.com.

8. Le Chateâu Floral crêpe de chine off-the-shoulder dress, $90, lechateau.com.

9. Addition Elle Michel Studio striped bardot dress, $95, additionelle.com.

10. Ted Baker Emly painted posie bardot dress, $379, tedbaker.com.

11. Eloquii Tie waist dress, $173, eloquii.com.

12. Loft Striped off the shoulder shirtdress, $118, loft.com.

13. Topshop Shirred floral-printed midi dress, $95, thebay.com.

14. Boohoo Plus Liza double layer tassel trim maxi dress, $57, ca.boohoo.com. Next

More:

17 comfy t-shirt dresses for one-step summer style

Kate Middleton rocked this red summer party dress — here are 14 ways to get the look

How to dress — and look — cool during a summer heat wave