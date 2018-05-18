This Is *The* Colour Of The Season. Here Are 23 Wearable Picks To Get In On The Trend

If you’ve been perusing the red carpets or runways looking for style inspo, you’ve probably noticed that one colour has suddenly emerged as the must-wear shade for spring: lavender. Celebs like Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted donning the trendy hue (which was also all over the spring runways).

If you fear that the pastel colour won’t compliment your skin tone, opt for an accessory like earrings, a bag or shoe but if you want to embrace lavender, throw on a dress or summery top.

Here, we’ve rounded up 23 on-trend lavender fashion pieces that let you go all-out — or add just a hint of it to your wardrobe.