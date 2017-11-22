50 Festive Dresses (With Sleeves And Without) for Any Holiday Party

Between shopping for gifts and an often jam-packed social schedule, the holiday season can be a little overwhelming. But, don’t worry — we’ve got you. Here are the hottest holiday dresses from 40+ retailers to get you started on party dressing. From metallic sequins to rich winter velvet dresses, these dresses will make you look fabulous (with a minimum amount of fuss).

Zara Velvet Tube Dress, $50, zara.com