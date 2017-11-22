Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
50 Festive Dresses (With Sleeves And Without) for Any Holiday Party
Whether you’re going to an office party, girls night in or a family get-together, we’ve rounded up the best holiday frocks you can wear to any occasion.
by Ivy Tang
Between shopping for gifts and an often jam-packed social schedule, the holiday season can be a little overwhelming. But, don’t worry — we’ve got you. Here are the hottest holiday dresses from 40+ retailers to get you started on party dressing. From metallic sequins to rich winter velvet dresses, these dresses will make you look fabulous (with a minimum amount of fuss).