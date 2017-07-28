Checkmate! 50 Ways to Wear Gingham, Fashion’s Favourite Summer Print

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Every season has its signature print, and if florals are for spring, gingham is for summer. Checked prints conjure up images of chic vacations to preppy hot spots like Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod (or Muskoka, if you’re into keeping it local). Gingham is popping up on everything from swimsuits to jumpsuits to shoes to dresses, in pretty pastels, classic reds and punch blues.
So even if you don’t make it to a palatial cottage before beach season ends, you can still sport the little checks all summer long. Click through for fifty of our fave gingham pieces and hot tip: don’t be afraid to mix and match.