Checkmate! 50 Ways to Wear Gingham, Fashion’s Favourite Summer Print

Every season has its signature print, and if florals are for spring, gingham is for summer. Checked prints conjure up images of chic vacations to preppy hot spots like Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod (or Muskoka, if you’re into keeping it local). Gingham is popping up on everything from swimsuits to jumpsuits to shoes to dresses, in pretty pastels, classic reds and punch blues.

So even if you don’t make it to a palatial cottage before beach season ends, you can still sport the little checks all summer long. Click through for fifty of our fave gingham pieces and hot tip: don’t be afraid to mix and match.

Gingham tie waist dress, $149, eloquii.com

2. Lily ankle-wrap flats in gingham, $289, jcrew.com

3. Gingham check socks, $5, simons.ca

4. Topshop embroidered gingham trousers, $85, thebay.com

5. WAYF Bella ruffle strap tiered dress, $125, shopbop.com

6. Small zip pouch, $186, world.dvf.com

7. Gingham side tie top, $71, loft.com

8. Gingham midi skirt, $101, eloquii.com

9. Tortuga tie top cherry pie gingham gauze, $157, showmeyourmumu.com

10. Sunny gingham romper, $243, forloveandlemons.com

11. River Island two tone gingham cross body box bag, $38, asos.com

12. Plus size gingham pom pom dress, $60, forever21.com

13. Sam Edelman gingham dorsay flats, $145, thebay.com

14. Hi-neck swing tank, $44, ae.com

15. Plus Josie gingham frill shift dress, $57, ca.boohoo.com

16. Pin-up princess one-piece swimsuit, $112, modcloth.com

17. Matiko Raquela city sandals, $139, shopbop.com

18. Lord & Taylor gingham ruffled pencil skirt, $69, thebay.com

19. Draper James the sweet life cherry print wine tote, $35, nordstrom.com

20. Playful Promises mix and match gingham ruffle cupped bikini top, $46; high waisted bikini bottoms, $61, asos.com

21. Jen gingham ruffle culotte jumpsuit, $57, ca.boohoo.com

22. Style Mafia gingham tie sleeve shirt, $159, urbanoutfitters.com

23. Jefferey Campbell bow tie slip on sandal, $163, freepeople.com

24. Gingham-knit ruffle skirt, $110, bananarepublic.gapcanada.ca

25. Gingham slash back midi dress by Boutique, $156, topshop.com

26. Gingham side tie off the shoulder top, $48, loft.com

27. Superga 2750 Calico sneaker, $104, nordstrom.com

28. Gingham ruffled scarf, $34, urbanoutfitters.com

29. Gingham ruffle dress, $128, madewell.com

30. Gaia™ for J.Crew pom-pom bag in black-and-white gingham, $187, jcrew.com

31. Parton check Mary Beth halter dress, $280, draperjames.com

32. Gingham slides, $50, zara.com

33. Gingham print ruched bikini top, $73; high waist swim bottom, $58, torrid.com

34. Gingham poplin faux wrap blouse, $60, lechateau.com

35. Gingham one-piece bathing suit, $50, marshalls.ca

36. Gingham knotted headband, $24, freepeople.com

37. Gingham halter tankini top, $76, jcrew.com

38. Gingham city shorts, $78, anntaylor.com

39. Gingham check top, $50, shop.mango.com

40. Gingham card case, $12, urbanoutfitters.com

41. ¾ sleeve gingham blouse, $50, reitmans.com

42. Foxcroft gingham blazer, $182, nordstrom.com

43. Collectif rockabilly research cardigan, $68, modcloth.com

44. Coco Wren tie ankle gingham block sandal, $47, asos.com

45. Classic gingham shirt for women, $35, oldnavy.gapcanada.ca

46. Clare V. Tahitian plaid drawstring pouch, $234, anthropologie.com

47. Bucket hat in rainbow gingham, $53, jcrew.com

48. Blue gingham floral printculottes, $33, prettylittlething.com

49. Black gingham print pointed mules, $75, riverisland.com

50. Fit and flare top with lace inserts, $28, suzyshier.com Next

