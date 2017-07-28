Fashion

Checkmate! 50 Ways to Wear Gingham, Fashion’s Favourite Summer Print

Because gingham is so much more than everyone’s picnic tablecloth print.

Gingham Fashion Trend

Every season has its signature print, and if florals are for spring, gingham is for summer. Checked prints conjure up images of chic vacations to preppy hot spots like Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod (or Muskoka, if you’re into keeping it local). Gingham is popping up on everything from swimsuits to jumpsuits to shoes to dresses, in pretty pastels, classic reds and punch blues.

So even if you don’t make it to a palatial cottage before beach season ends, you can still sport the little checks all summer long. Click through for fifty of our fave gingham pieces and hot tip: don’t be afraid to mix and match.

Gingham tie waist dress, $149, eloquii.com

