Advertisement
Fashion

Chrissy Teigen’s Best Maternity Looks, On And Off The Red Carpet

Chrissy Teigen styles a bump like nobody’s business.

by

Chrissy Teigen Maternity Looks-FEATURE IAMGE- four of her best pregnancy looks from on and off the red carpet

On and off the red carpet, Chrissy Teigen is a fashion force to be reckoned with. From her stunning Marchesa Oscar gown to Kardashian-worthy bodycon dresses, the soon-to-be mother of two invariably offers essential maternity style inspiration. Click through to see all of the 32-year-old’s best maternity looks.

January 28, 2018
34
view slideshow
Photos

 

Watch: Chrissy Teigen on parenthood
Resources