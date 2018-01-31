Chrissy Teigen’s Best Maternity Looks, On And Off The Red Carpet

1. January 28, 2018

She first announced she was expecting her second baby during an adorable Instagram video on November 21 with the help of her cute two-year-old daughter, Luna. “It’s John’s!” reads the caption, as Luna takes a peek at Teigen’s growing belly. On January 28, the celeb made a second major baby announcement on Instagram, this time sharing a beautiful picture of her red carpet appearance with John Legend at the 2018 Grammys. Teigen captioned that post: “mama and her baby boy.”

2. January 6, 2018

How cute are these two lovebirds? While John Legend looked dapper in a navy suit, Teigen stole the show in her feathered Pamella Rolland gown at The Art of Elysium’s annual celebration.

3. December 16, 2017

With her little girl Luna and husband John Legend,Teigen stepped out for a night on the town in New York at the end of 2017. The model looked cozy yet festive in a red belted coat.

4. December 14, 2017

The supermodel stunned in a printed Proenza Schouler dress while carrying daughter Luna.

5. December 17, 2017

Teigen wore a beautiful pale-pink Rhea Costa dress to the 2017 GQ Men of the Year party (a list that her husband was featured on!) She paired the pretty wrap dress with a pair of DSquared2 sandals, Vardui Kara and Effy jewels, vintage gold earrings and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

6. December 12, 2017

Teigen strolled the busy streets of New York City in a Haider Ackermann coat, leather pants by The Row and Yeezy lace-up booties. She accessorized the look with a chic pair of Celine sunglasses, jewels by Svelte Metals and a Balenciaga bag.

7. December 12, 2017

Teigen’s look was top tier for a night out with her husband. She kept the winter chill at bay by covering up in a toasty black wrap coat.

8. November 29, 2017

While attending the American Ingenuity Awards,Teigen dazzled the crowd in a stunning long-sleeved Lanvin gown.

9. March 11, 2016

Teigen in a black and white number while arriving at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Extra headquarters. A pair of black strappy sandals and perfectly wavy locks sealed the deal on this look.

10. March 3, 2016

Stepping out for the opening night of Neal Brennan 3 Mics, Teigen wowed in a lace black dress and Kurt Geiger pumps.

11. March 2, 2016

The A-lister looked super sophisticated in a fitted navy dress and grey coat while out for the day in SoHo.

12. March 2, 2016

Teigen was the picture of spring fashion at the season 13 premier of Watch What Happens Live!

13. March 2, 2016

Teigen was spotted leaving The Daily Show with Trevor Noah in a fitted black dress and matching sandals.

14. March 2, 2016

The Hollywood star traded in her fitted dresses for a more avant-garde ensemble, pairing the voluminous shirt dress with black thigh-high boots and a braided updo.

15. March 1, 2016

Teigen was spotted leaving The Late Show with Stephen Colbert wearing a flattering black dress with figure-enhancing mesh lines and Kurt Geiger pumps.

16. February 28, 2016

One of the star’s most revered looks to date was this ethereal burgundy and gold Marchesa gown, which secured her spot as a standout on the Oscars red carpet.

17. February 15, 2016

Hollywood’s most enviable couple pulled out all the sartorial stops for the Grammys. Legend looked handsome as ever in a polka-dot Gucci suit, whileTeigen dazzled in a white caped Yousef Al-Jasmi gown paired with jewels by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira.

18. February 28, 2016

Later on that night,Teigen and her husband stopped for a snap together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. She showed off her growing bump in a figure-hugging, sequinned Talbot Runhof gown with a perfectly coordinated clutch by Giuseppe Zanotti.

19. February 26, 2016

Ever the fashion maven, Teigen let her hair hang loose at the launch of her first cookbook, and donned a white tank, light-wash boyfriend jeans and a pale peach trench coat.

20. February 23, 2016

Teigen went in for the fashion kill at one of her many book signings. The pregnant model dressed her baby bump in a BOSSA camel dress, House of CB satin duster coat and a pair of Kurt Geiger London ‘Britton’ pumps.

21. February 19, 2016

Keeping it cool and casual while arriving at LAX,Teigen wore a pair of cut-off jean shorts, a loose sweater and adorable strappy heels.

22. February 14, 2016

Teigen showed off her growing baby bump in an emerald-green Galvan London gown and vintage Cartier earrings.

23. February 5, 2016

Do these two ever take a break from the fashion game? Teigen showed off some thigh in a black Haney dress and Giuseppe Zanotti cage heels at the NAACP Image Awards.

24. December 4, 2015

The couple that dresses together… Legend and Teigen stepped out for some carpet shopping in the city, both clad in leather jackets. The pregnant model rocked hers over an athleisure look.

25. February 4, 2016

Another sleek and fitted dress saw the hilarious mom-to-be through an autograph session, anchored by a pretty pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

26. January 25, 2016

Teigen and Legend were a fashionable force while out on a date night in SoHo, each giving classic black their own personal and super-stylish spins.

27. December 7, 2015

While out in New York City, the TV personality wore a sleek camel coat by AYR with her hair in a chic topknot.

28. December 7, 2015

Teigen in a Victoria Beckham minidress and KG Kurt Geiger platform sandals.

29. December 2, 2015

Teigen and Legend posed with Alicia Keys at the ‘Sinatra 100: An All-Star GRAMMY Concert’. The model-in-the-middle wore a stunning gold beaded minidress for the lavish evening celebrating Frank Sinatra’s 100th birthday.

30. November 16, 2015

The model stepped out in a Kardashian-worthy ensemble that paired a flowing short-sleeved trench coat with a figure-hugging jersey dress.

31. November 11, 2015

Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq, Jenn Atkin and Teigen were perfectly in sync at The Hollywood Reporter’s Beauty Dinner.Teigen wore high-waisted Stella McCartney pants and a lace Femme d’Armes top.

32. November 18, 2015

The Hollywood couple attended the ‘Shining Light’ concert, where Teigen was perfectly on trend in a sheer-panelled Self Portrait dress.

33. November 5, 2015

Teigen at the Fallout 4 video game launch event in downtown Los Angeles.

34. October 20, 2015