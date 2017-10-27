3 Perfect Celebrity Denim Looks — and How to Recreate Them For Less

Denim is one of those closet staples that we can’t live without. It works for every season, it can be dressed up and dressed down, and, best of all, it’s always comfortable. That’s why we love seeing celebs rocking our favourite fabric — because it gives us ideas for new ways to wear our tried, tested and true jeans.

If you’re looking for new ways to style your denim, we’ve pulled three stylish celebrity looks that are perfect for fall and outlined how you can get the look yourself.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham’s straight-leg Levi’s vintage 501 jeans fit her to a ‘T’ and while pairing a white t-shirt with them isn’t rocket science, it’s how she’s wearing it that makes the look chic. Opt for a slightly oversized tee with a classic crew neck and tuck it into your jeans for a sleek silhouette. Pair with a standout pair of pumps to pull it all together.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka’s look shows that you can dress up a pair of boyfriend jeans as easily as you can your fave pair of skinnies. The key is pairing the baggier bottoms with a fitted top, like a fine-knit turtleneck and a form-fitting blazer. You can add a pair of flats, go-with-everything ankle boots or pumps, all will help to dress up your denim. Throw on a structured bag and you’re good to go.

Jessica Alba

We’re a total sucker for dark-wash flared jeans. They’re one of the easiest styles to dress up, and always look pulled together no matter what you wear with them, plus the silhouette can be really flattering on all body shapes. Take a cue from Jessica Alba and pair your flared denim with a statement-making coat and a fall-friendly turtleneck. Swap out open-toe shoes for a pair of ankle boots, and it’s a no-fail outfit for the season.

