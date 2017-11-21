The Ultimate List Of Black Friday And Cyber Monday Fashion And Beauty Sales

‘Tis the season to save. Here’s how to get that coat, pair of heels, handbag or favourite beauty product at a deep discount. The best Black Friday (November 24) and Cyber Monday (November 27) deals, below:

Clothing, Shoes and Accessories

Aritzia, aritzia.com

When: Black Friday / Cyber Monday — from Tuesday, November 21 to Monday, November 27 (extended store hours)

The Deal: Up to 50 percent off select fall and winter items.

Saks Off 5th Canada, SaksOFF5TH.com

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: Friday-through-Sunday deals include 50 percent off men’s and women’s sweaters, cashmere, outerwear and cold weather accessories. On Monday, shop SaksOFF5TH.com and enjoy an extra 50 percent off select apparel and accessories, plus an extra 60 percent off cold weather gear.

Gilt, gilt.com

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: The sale starts early, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 23, with 90 items at 90 percent off. Starting Friday morning, take an extra 50 percent off select categories such as outerwear and cold weather accessories, and an extra 40 percent off boots, footwear, dresses, and more. At 4 p.m on Black Friday, enjoy 95 items at 95 percent off. Cyber Monday will feature Gilt’s best brands at up to 70 percent off, including Vince, Trina Turk and Karl Lagerfeld.

Subscribe To Our Newsletters For Daily Deals — Straight To Your Inbox

Soia & Kyo, soiakyo.com

When: November 20 to 24

The Deal: Up to 50 percent off everything both in store and online.

Faded Lifestyle, fadedlifestyle.com

When: November 24 to November 27

The Deal: 50 percent off selected tees, tanks, long sleeve tees and more.

Amazon, amazon.ca

When: November 24

The Deal: Save 30 to 50 percent off select Prime-Exclusive clothing, shoes, and handbags, 60 percent off select jeans for men and women, 50 percent off select Clarks shoes for men and women, and 40 percent off select Puma clothing, watches and bags for all ages

Gap, gapcanada.com

When: November 21-25 and November 27

The Deal: 50 percent off online and in store from November 21 to 25, and 50 percent off everything online on Cyber Monday

Old Navy, oldnavy.ca

When: November 22-24 and November 27

The Deal: 50 percent off online and in store from November 22 to 24, and 50 percent off everything online on Cyber Monday. Old Navy will also give $1 to Boys & Girls Club of Canada for every $1 Cozy Sock purchased on Black Friday, up to $1 million.

Banana Republic, bananarepublic.ca

When: November 24-28 and November 27

The Deal: 50 percent off online and in store from November 24 to 28, and 50 percent off everything online on Cyber Monday.

Preloved, getpreloved.com

When: November 23 to 27

The Deal: 50% off the entire getpreloved.com site with the coupon code BLACK5DAY

Sportchek, sportchek.ca

When: November 24 and November 27

The Deal: Save 40 percent to 70 percent off jackets, shoes, hoodies, cameras, fitness trackers and sports equipment from brands like Sorel, Columbia, Adidas and Reebok.

Kotn, kotn.com

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: 100 percent of the profits from both days will go to building a school in Egypt. All profits will help fund a second school in the region (it is currently under construction), where 50 percent of the students will be girls.

Frank And Oak, frankandoak.com

When: November 14 to 27

The Deal: November 14 to 20, save up to 50 percent off on selected items, in store and online. Black Friday, (as of 9 a.m. EST on Thursday), November 23 to 26, 30 percent off your purchase (restrictions apply), in store and online. Cyber Monday (as of 3 p.m. EST on Sunday), November 26 to 27, 35 percent off your purchase (restrictions apply), online only. Cyber Tuesday, November 28 to December 4, save up to 50 percent off on selected items, in store and online.

Aldo, aldoshoes.com

When: November 13 to 26

The Deal: Extra 30 percent off on all sale items from November 13 to November 22. November 23, take 50 percent off the original price on all sale items. November 24 to 26: 50 percent off the original price on all sale and 20 percent off regular priced merchandise.

November 26 at 10p.m.: 50 percent off original price on all sale and 20 percent off regular priced products. *Note: Free shipping on all orders starting November 20 until November 27.

Bench, bench.ca

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: Black Friday, 50 to 70 percent off in stores, outlets and bench.ca. Cyber Monday, 50 to 70 percent off in stores, outlets and bench.ca, or receive free headphones or Bluetooth speaker with a purchase of $99 or more + free shipping (online only, while quantities last).

Lolë, lolewomen.com

When: November 24 to 26

The Deal: Selected styles are up to 40 percent off in-store and online

Joe Fresh, joefresh.com

When: November 16 to 23

The Deal: November 16 to 19, save 40 percent off family outerwear, sweaters, accessories, and boots. November 20 to 23, spend and save, buy one save 20 percent, buy two save 30 percent, buy three save 40 percent on family sleepwear. November 20 to 23: save 40 percent off hosiery, socks, underwear and bras (some exclusions apply).

H&M, hm.com/ca

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: For Black Friday, there are deals throughout the store beginning at $5 and up, while on Cyber Monday there will be a TBD percent off total purchase.

Call It Spring, callitspring.com

When: November 16 to 26

The Deal: From November 16 to 22 take 40 percent off sale merchandise online and free shipping. From November 23 to 26 take 30 percent off regular price merchandise, 40 percent off sale and free shipping.

Le Château, lechateau.com

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: On Black Friday save up to 50 percent off and “mystery” savings (1 in 3 chances to win up to 100 percent off your purchase), in stores and online, until 2 p.m. on Friday. On Cyber Monday save up to 85 percent off select outlet styles.

Ever New, evernew.ca

When: November 23 to November 27

The Deal: Get 25 percent off regular-priced items, and an additional 40 percent off sale items both in store and online between November 23 and 25. From November 26 to 27, both sales are online only.

Coach, ca.coach.com

When: November 17 to November 27

The Deal: All Coach Canada stores are offering 30 percent off everything from November 17 to 26, and on November 27, save 30 percent online. And from November 22 to December 5, select Coach Canada stores will be offering 70 percent off select Coach 1941 ready-to-wear pieces.

Simons, simons.ca

When: November 25 to November 28

The Deal: Save up to 50 percent off select items starting both in store and online.

Hudson’s Bay, thebay.com

When: November 24 to November 26

The Deal: Save 50 percent on select women’s clothing, including coats and jackets from Calvin Klein, London Fog and Novelti. Get Lord & Taylor cashmere for just $80, and save 40 to 50 percent on sleepwear and robes. Select shoes, cold weather accessories and activewear are also reduced by 40 percent, and save up to 50 percent on select designer watches. Everything at Topshop and Topman will be reduced by 30 percent, too, with a special few hours (7 to 11 a.m. on November 24) when everything will be 40 percent off.

Bikini.com

When: November 20 to 27

The Deal: Their Black Friday collection of select swim and resort wear is at 50 percent off all week, and this weekend, it goes down again to 75 percent off. The Cyber Monday collection also launches on the weekend at 60 percent off, and on Monday, it’ll drop down to 70 percent off.

SEE Eyewear, seeeyewear.ca

When: November 24

The Deal: Take $300 off two pairs of glasses, and all sunglasses are $129.

Super Warm Winter Coats — Just In Time For A Super Cold Winter

Guess, guess.ca

When: November 23 to 26

The Deal: Save up to 40 to 50 percent off the entire store (some restrictions apply). On November 24, receive a duffel bag with the purchase of $125 or more, and/or a cosmetic bag with the purchase of $85 or more (while supplies last).

Marciano, guessbymarciano.guess.com

When: November 23 to 26

The Deal: Save 30to 50 percent off entire store (some restrictions apply).

Ann Taylor, anntaylor.com

When: November 22 to 27

The Deal: 30 percent off entire purchase on November 22 and 23. 40 percent off entire purchase on November 24. 30 percent off entire purchase on November 25 to 27. Also, with every purchase, customers will receive a voucher for redemption during December 1 to 24, for $25 off purchases of $100 or more.

RW&CO., rw-co.com

When: November 20 to 27

The Deal: November 20 to 21, 40 percent off suiting (men’s shirts, suits, and ties, as well as women’s blazers, pants and skirts). November 22, all sweaters $39.90. November 23 dresses, $59.90, shirts $39.90 (in store only, starting at 5pm) and 40 percent off all regular priced items (excluding Go-To’s). Black Friday, 40 percent off (excluding Go-To’s). November 25, 40% off (excluding Go-To’s). November 26 30 percent off 1 item, 40 percent off 2 items or more (excluding Go-To’s) in store. Online, 30 percent off. Cyber Monday, 40 percent off entire online only (excluding Go-To’s), including select new arrivals.

Tiger of Sweden Toronto, tigerofsweden.com

When: November 24 to 26

The Deal: Up to 40 percent off at Toronto’s Ossington location, not applicable online.

Suicoke Canada, Suicoke.ca

When: November 24 to 27

The Deal: Sale goes live November 24 at 12 a.m. on featured men’s and women’s clothing.

Tilley Endurables, Tilley.com

When: November 21 to 24.

The Deal: November 21, take 40 percent off coats and jackets. November 22, spend $100 or more and get a base layer free. November 23, buy any regular priced hat and receive a ,erino wool toque free. November 24, 40 percent hat door crashers (select styles only) and 20 percent off apparel, bags and accessories.

MIIK, Miik.ca

When: November 24 to 27

The Deal: 40 percent off a large selection of styles, plus a special flash sale announced on both Friday and Monday.

HYBA, hyba.ca

When: November 20 to 27

The Deal: There will be a different deal each day, plus up to 50 percent off online.

Stole My Heart, stolemyheart.ca

When: November 24 to 27

The Deal: Stole My Heart will be offering a special gift card promotion. When you spend $100 (before tax) in stores or online you will receive a $20 gift card back.

Beauty

Consonant, consonantskincare.com

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: At both locations receive 20 percent off storewide, as well as gift bags for the first 75 people. 20 percent off sale will also be available online on Cyber Monday.

Philosophy, Sephora.com

When: Black Friday

The Deal: Snag a 350 mL bottle of Philosophy’s number one selling cleanser, Purity, for only $15 (a $50 value).

Blitz Facial Bar, blitzfacialbar.com

When: The month of November

The Deal: Special Blitz Facial Toner & Clay Mask set $40, online only.

Estée Lauder, esteelauder.ca

When: Black Friday

The Deal: Estée Lauder’s Limited Edition Advanced Night Repair red bottle will be $99.00. Advanced Night Repair is usually $120.00.

Sappho New Paradigm, mysappho.com

When: November 24 to November 27

The Deal: 20% off everything online.

Sugarfina, sugarfina.ca

When: November 24 to 26

The Deal: On Black Friday, their Metrotown Vancouver location will have special in-store sales, and online, there will be a different deal every day until Cyber Monday. You can also win a Cheers Bento Box on Cyber Monday and Tuesday when you spend $75 or more.

Amazon, amazon.ca

When: November 24

The Deal: Save up to 45 percent off select Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes, and up to 40 percent off select Oral-B power toothbrushes

The Detox Market, thedetoxmarket.ca

When: Starting November 21

The Deal: $10 off $100, $25 off $200 (plus, a gift with purchase—a free Odacite serum, while supplies last), $60 off $400 (plus, a gift with purchase — free Odacite serum and mist, while supplies last).

Lierac, lierac.ca

When: November 20 to November 27th

The Deal: 30 percent off all products

Phyto, phyto-canada.ca

When: November 20 to November 27th

The Deal: 30 percent off all products

Zorah Biocosmetiques, Zorahbiocosmetique.ca

When: November 23 to 26

The Deal: 20 percent off all products

Annabelle, Annabelle.com

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: 40 percent all website + free shipping. (If you spend $35 or more, you also get a free mascara.)

Marcelle, marcelle.com

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: 30 percent off all website + free shipping. If you spend $65, free gift with purchase.

Charlotte Tilbury, charlottetilbury.com/ca

When: November 20 to 27

The Deal: 33 percent to more than 50 percent off a different beauty kit every day of the week.

Caudalie, caudalie.ca

When: November 24

The Deal: When you spend $75 or more, you’ll get a gift set valued at $46 in a pretty little Caudalie makeup bag. And if you purchase three spa treatments, you’ll get one body treatment for free.

Hudson’s Bay, thebay.com

When: November 24 to November 26

The Deal: Get 10 percent off all cosmetics and fragrances (excluding Hermès and Dyson), and snag three value sets: the Bobbi Brown Mascara Duo Set for $25 (valued at $71), the Lancôme Génifique Black Friday set for $132 (valued at $245) and the Clinique Pick Your Party 5-piece set for $33 (valued at $117).

Lise Watier, lisewatier.com

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: 20 percent all website + free shipping. If you spend $100, free gift with purchase (choice of 3 products).

Health Hut, healthhutboutique.com

When: November 24 to November 27

The Deal: Spend $100 to get 10 percent off, spend $200 to get 15 percent off, or spend $400 to get 20 percent off, valid in-store (786 College St). Online on November 27 only using code HHHOLIDAY10, HHHOLIDAY15, or HHOLIDAY20.

Pure + Simple, pureandsimple.ca

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: Buy any 2 products listed here + get the 3rd free (free item must be of equal or lesser value)—any product from the Minimalist Line, Pure + Simple Charcoal Detox Mask, Kaia’s Detox Hot Bath. Available at all Pure + Simple locations and online.

Kat Von D Beauty, kvdb.com

When: November 23 to November 28th

The Deal: Spend $75 and get a vegan leather makeup bag plus 4 minis: Mini Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black, Mini Ink Liner in Trooper Black, Mini Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Nahz Fur Atoo, Mini Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Exorcism. Spend $50 and get a mini compact mirror. Buy any Farm Sanctuary Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, get a free tote bag!

Watch: Flattering turtlenecks for a bigger bust