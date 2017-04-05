This wardrobe must have is our go-to topper for this not-quite-hot, not-quite-cold weather. Bonus: they’re (usually) water repellent — perfect for when an April shower catches you by surprise.

1 of 11 Previous Next Pin Email

Michel Studio Trench Coat with Faux Leather Trims, $99, Addition Elle.

Related:

57 glam dresses (with sleeves and without) to wear to a spring wedding

10 easy ways to update your 9-to-5 style

5 free, easy hacks to simplify your beauty routine