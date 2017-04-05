Fashion

11 trench coats that are perfect for spring — starting at $64

Button it, belt it or leave it open — the staple comes in all shapes and sizes.

This wardrobe must have is our go-to topper for this not-quite-hot, not-quite-cold weather. Bonus: they’re (usually) water repellent  — perfect for when an April shower catches you by surprise.

Michel Studio Trench Coat with Faux Leather Trims, $99, Addition Elle.

