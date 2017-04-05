Advertisement
Key spring trends — that are easy to pull off

Style Real Talk: Step into spring with these easy-to-wear trends.

Here are two great new (accessible!) spring trends. Vanessa Taylor shows you how a robe-inspired jacket and detailed sleeves can give you an effortless seasonal wardrobe refresher.

