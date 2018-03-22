26 Super-Cute Dresses And Jumpsuits To Wear To A Spring Wedding

Wedding season is just around the corner, and if you have a zillion upcoming parties and ceremonies to attend, you know that the stress of finding something to wear is real. The temperature outside can still be unpredictable — it’s not hot but it’s also not cold—which makes it tricky to find an outfit that’s just right for the weather and occasion.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 26 dresses to wear to a wedding in a wide array of styles, from maxi dresses to picks with sleeves and without (and have even included some jumpsuit options, if you want to switch things up).

1. Zara Textured Pleated Dress, $36, zara.com 2. Tobi Kate Black Multi Floral Print Maxi Dress, $80, tobi.com 3. Violeta by Mango Wrapped Gown, $200, mango.com 4. Gap Ruffle Wrap Dress in Linen-Cotton, $80, gapcanada.ca 5. RW & Co. One-shoulder Jumpsuit by Adelyn rae, $112, rw-co.com 6. H&M+ Calf-length Dress, $35, hm.com 7. Need Supply Kamryn Wrap Dress, $91, needsupply.com 8. Loft Buquet Wrap Dress, $123, loft.com 9. Simons Embroidered Garden Mesh Dress, $99, simons.ca 10. Le Château Chiffon Wrap-Like Gown, $198, lechateau.com 11. Laura Sequin Lace Poncho Dress, $248, laura.ca 12. Lane Bryant Ruffle-Sleeve Embroidered Swing Dress, $147, lanebryant.com 13. French Connection Massey Lace V Neck Dress, $198, frenchconnection.com 14. Forever 21 Plus Size Floral Print Maxi Dress, $64, forever21.com 15. Dynamite Maxi Shirt Dress, $60, dynamiteclothing.com 16. Frank and Oak Straight-Leg Gabardine Jumpsuit, $119, frankandoak.com 17. City Chic Fujitsu Jumpsuit, $156, citychiconline.com 18. Asos Long Sleeve Crop Top Maxi Dress with Kimono Split Skirt, $119, asos.com 19. Aritzia Raison Dress, $145, aritzia.com 20. Anthropologie Galena Silk Dress, $300, anthropologie.com 21. Rachel Roy Cold Shoulder Shift Dress, $189, additionelle.com 22. Eloquii Printed Mock Neck Dress, $155, eloquii.com 23. Ted Baker Siiara Cold Shoulder Frill Detail Dress, $329, tedbaker.com 24. Ann Taylor Winter Floral Midi Dress, $246, anntaylor.com 25. Banana Republic Handkerchief Hem Fit-and-Flare Dress, $195, bananarepublic.ca 26. Free People Gorgeous Jess Wrap Dress, $194, freepeople.com

