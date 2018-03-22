Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
26 Super-Cute Dresses And Jumpsuits To Wear To A Spring Wedding
Long sleeves, short sleeves, no sleeves and even floor-length gowns — dress picks for every shape, size and budget.
by Emily MacCulloch
Wedding season is just around the corner, and if you have a zillion upcoming parties and ceremonies to attend, you know that the stress of finding something to wear is real. The temperature outside can still be unpredictable — it’s not hot but it’s also not cold—which makes it tricky to find an outfit that’s just right for the weather and occasion.
With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 26 dresses to wear to a wedding in a wide array of styles, from maxi dresses to picks with sleeves and without (and have even included some jumpsuit options, if you want to switch things up).