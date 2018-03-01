Carrie Bradshaw’s Most Famous Accessory Is Back

The year was 2000, and TV style icon of the moment Carrie Bradshaw — by way of Sex and the City stylist Pat Fields, the creative genius behind the looks we still go mad for — had fashion girls everywhere running around town trying to find oversized flower pins and nameplate necklaces. Another Bradshaw staple that was highly coveted in the early 2000s? The logo print Christian Dior saddle bag, of course.

Sadly, a designer bag ringing in at more than a thousand bucks would have been way out of your mall shopping budget when the show first aired — and likely still is! — but you can rejoice (and start checking your credit card balance) because Dior has brought back the saddle bag, and suddenly it’s the turn of the millennium all over again.

For their fall 2018 runway show at Paris Fashion Week, Dior showed a variety of new saddle bags and they’re, dare I say, chic?

If you’re not into a busy pattern, this smooth black leather version is a breath of minimalist air.

And the patchwork version is like an expensive reimagining of your nana’s quilt.