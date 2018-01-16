31 Gorgeous Canadian Jewellery Pieces To Shop Now, From Just $15

Canadian jewellery designers are having a moment — new brands are popping up regularly, and the selection of homegrown accessories is growing constantly. Whether you’re looking for a personalized gift, a new pair of statement earrings or a delicate ring to treat yourself, here are a few talented Canadian jewellery designers to put on your radar.

Foxy Originals

Founded at Western University by friends Jen Kluger and Suzie Orol, all Foxy Originals jewellery is designed and made in Toronto. The brand is known for vibrant, on-trend and affordable pieces.

Myel

Myriam Elie is the woman behind Myel, a line of detail-orientated jewellery made from alloy and precious stones. Based out of Montreal, Elie pulls inspiration for her collections from history and art.

Anastassia Sel

Handcrafting each piece using precious and semi-precious materials, Toronto-based Anastassia Selezneva’s designs are unique, modern and inspired by the four elements.

Eleventh House

Morgan Dowler is the name behind Eleventh House, a Toronto-based jewellery brand that uses materials like sterling silver, stainless steel and quartz to create simple, yet statement-making pieces.

Cadette

Toronto-based line Cadette was founded by Allison Asis in 2013. The line is full of classic-yet-whimsical pieces. Asis pulls her inspiration from 20th century art and sculpture.

Dreamboat Lucy

Based out of Calgary, Hilary Murphy’s designs are one-of-a-kind, using unique materials like pyrite, amethyst and quartz.

White Feather Designs

Breanne Morrow crafts pieces for White Feather Designs — founded in 2007 — in a basement studio in her farmhouse in Meaford, Ontario. She uses raw metals and colourful enamels to create her modern designs.

Erica Leal

Vancouver-based artist Erica Leal creates her handcrafted line of jewellery from sterling silver and acrylic, resulting in original pieces with an art deco feel.

Litzi

Litzi is a customized jewellery brand created by Lynda Guy and Alice Usiskin. Counting Sophie Grégoire Trudeau as a fan, they design pendants and charms from their home base in Montreal.

Anne-Marie Chagnon

Working with materials such as pewter, glass, resin, bronze and copper, Chagnon creates sculptural, contemporary jewellery out of her Montreal studio.

