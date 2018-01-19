The Best Long-Lasting Makeup That Won’t Budge

Budge-proof makeup has come leaps and bounds from the drying, sticky formulas of the past. Long-wearing foundations are now comfortable to wear and work on all skin types; eyeshadows are crease-proof; mascaras are flake-free and lipsticks deliver a one-two punch of rich, hydrating colour that won’t fade. The best long lasting makeup is literally at our fingertips.

If you’re looking for the best marathon beauty products, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve handpicked the latest long-wearing makeup that has hit shelves recently.

