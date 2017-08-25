Fall Fixer-Upper: How to Erase Signs of Summer Skin And Hair Damage

Let’s all say it together to ease the pain: summer is ending. Instead of focusing on that depressing reality, look ahead by helping fix any damage the sunny season caused to your hair, face and body.

Masters of flip

Chlorine, saltwater and lounging in the sun can fade your hair colour and leave your strands feeling dry and brittle. Replenish your hair by applying a moisturizing hair mask to wet locks once or twice a week. Be sure to concentrate the mask from mid-shaft to the ends to avoid weighing hair down. Avoid heat styling to promote healthy hair, and apply a dry oil to the ends to nourish throughout the day and enhance your natural texture while simultaneously boosting shine and smoothness.

To banish a brassy tone, add purple shampoo to your shower routine. “Formulas designed to treat white or grey hair can also help rid strands of a brassy or greenish tinge and restore brilliance,” say Redken creative colour consultant and celebrity hairstylist Tracey Cunningham.

Body work

To preserve your summer glow well into the fall months, add a nourishing cream with soothing ingredients like rose or jojoba oil to your daily beauty routine. Excessive exfoliation can diminish a tan in record time, but spot treating dry areas with a gentle sugar scrub (think knees, elbows and shoulders) will help slough away dull skin and keep your tan even and luminous.

Regular pedicures are ideal for renewing feet that have been roughed up by sand and strappy footwear. Using an at-home foot scrub or peel that contains exfoliating ingredients like AHA or fruit acids once every two weeks will also help keep feet soft and smooth.

About face

“Sunscreen is the first line of defence when it comes to hyper-pigmentation and sun damage,” celebrity facialist Kate Somerville says. “But sunscreen won’t correct — you need more powerful active ingredients to do that.” For her clientele, Somerville relies on a combination of resurfacing glycolic acid-based peels, collagen-boosting retinol and deep hydration. In addition to adding a retinol to your evening routine, use a resurfacing peel one or two times a week, and layer an antioxidant-rich serum under your night cream.