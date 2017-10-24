The Best New Natural Beauty Products To Shop Now

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We love shopping for new beauty products as much as the next person, but when those products also fall under the natural category it’s a win-win. From long-wearing makeup to heavenly-smelling body scrubs, green beauty has come a long way over the last few years.
We’ve rounded up a few of our favourite new natural beauty products, from under-$20 staples to fantasy splurges.
This velvet-like lip balm is the ultimate treat for a dry, chapped pout. Containing a hydrating blend of wintered red algae, shea butter, sweet almond oil and arctic cloud berry, this treatment is a must when winter winds zap away moisture.
Berry Lip Fix with Wintered Red Algae, $16, sephora.com