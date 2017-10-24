Advertisement
Beauty

The Best New Natural Beauty Products To Shop Now

These picks will add a little green to your beauty routine

Natural Beauty Products, Fresh Crème Ancienne Supreme Eye Serum

We love shopping for new beauty products as much as the next person, but when those products also fall under the natural category it’s a win-win. From long-wearing makeup to heavenly-smelling body scrubs, green beauty has come a long way over the last few years.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favourite new natural beauty products, from under-$20 staples to fantasy splurges.

Skyn Iceland

This velvet-like lip balm is the ultimate treat for a dry, chapped pout. Containing a hydrating blend of wintered red algae, shea butter, sweet almond oil and arctic cloud berry, this treatment is a must when winter winds zap away moisture.

Berry Lip Fix with Wintered Red Algae, $16, sephora.com

Resources