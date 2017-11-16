Advertisement
How to Keep Your Lipstick from Bleeding

Stock your purse with this secret lipstick weapon.

A model demonstrates how to prevent bleeding red lipstick for the holidays

Bold red lipstick and the holiday season go together like sugar and spice, but keeping the colour on your lips instead of your teeth (or your wineglass!) is no simple task. Toronto-based makeup artist Cia Mandarello says that the secret to banishing bleeding lipstick or smudges is creating a proper foundation for the lipstick.

Step 1: Exfoliate

“First, prep your lips with an exfoliator to eliminate any dry skin, which lipstick can snag on or feather from,” she says.

Step 2: Clear liner

Next, using a clear liner, line the outer edge of your lip. “Clear lipliners are made from a waxy substance that keeps your lipstick on without it feathering,” Mandarello says.

Step 3: Apply

Then apply your lipstick and enjoy fade-free colour that will remain in place all night long.

Here are a few key products to keep your lipstick on for the long haul during the holiday season.

Know Cosmetics

No Bleeding Lips Secret Lip Liner, $15, thebay.com

 

