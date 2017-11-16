How to Keep Your Lipstick from Bleeding

Bold red lipstick and the holiday season go together like sugar and spice, but keeping the colour on your lips instead of your teeth (or your wineglass!) is no simple task. Toronto-based makeup artist Cia Mandarello says that the secret to banishing bleeding lipstick or smudges is creating a proper foundation for the lipstick.

Step 1: Exfoliate

“First, prep your lips with an exfoliator to eliminate any dry skin, which lipstick can snag on or feather from,” she says.

Step 2: Clear liner

Next, using a clear liner, line the outer edge of your lip. “Clear lipliners are made from a waxy substance that keeps your lipstick on without it feathering,” Mandarello says.

Step 3: Apply

Then apply your lipstick and enjoy fade-free colour that will remain in place all night long.

Here are a few key products to keep your lipstick on for the long haul during the holiday season.

Know Cosmetics No Bleeding Lips Secret Lip Liner, $15, thebay.com

2. Sephora Collection Beauty Amplifier Universal Lip Liner, $12, sephora.com

3. Urban Decay Ultimate Ozone Multipurpose Primer Pencil, $19, urbandecay.ca

4. Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Lip Pencil in Clear, $27, holtrenfrew.com

5. Rimmel London Moisture Renew Transparent Lipliner in Clear, $8, londondrugs.com

6. Smashbox Always Sharp Lip Liner in Clear, $26, beautyBOUTIQUE.ca Next

