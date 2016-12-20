Does using this $21 charcoal deodorant for a month really make you less stinky?

The reviewer: Dominique Lamberton, associate editor

The backstory: This 99 percent natural black-coloured stick (which goes on clear) is charcoal-based and free of aluminum, parabens, baking soda and propylene glycol. You’re meant to wear it for 30 consecutive days, allowing your body a chance to adjust (and, hopefully, reduce B.O. along the way). But the caveat is that the deodorant works in “stages” (read: you may smell along the way).

The test drive: Weeks 1 to 3 were smooth sailing — most days I didn’t even have to reapply in the afternoons. I was virtually odourless, and pretty dry too. And then, bam. I was hit with a huge dose of reality at the beginning of week 4 — with a particularly strong odour in my left underarm. I started reapplying multiple times a day — and sometimes it didn’t even mask the smell fully.

The results: In my post-Takesumi Detox world, I’ve noticed that I’ve levelled out. I still keep the mini stick handy at work, but I’m not getting hit by a big, unexpected whiff anymore. I’m not going to lie: Nothing beats antiperspirant (and for big events or hot summer days, I’ll reach for it again), but the 30 days gave me time to really commit to trying a natural deodorant — and to let my body adjust to it.

Takesumi Detox Charcoal Deodorant, $21, kaianaturals.

More:

10 aluminum-free deodorants that actually work

11 paraben-free body washes you need to try now

Gwyneth Paltrow on natural beauty, nontoxic lube and beauty tips from her mom