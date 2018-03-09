The Bestselling Mascaras At Shoppers Drug Marts Across Canada

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mascara tops many desert island beauty lists — and there’s a good reason why. A few swipes from a magical wand and your eyes will be defined and your lashes look full and lush. In honour of this must-have beauty product, we asked Shoppers Drug Mart to share their best-selling mascaras across Canada.
Atlantic Region: Clinique High Impact Lash Elevating Mascara, $24
This tube does it all — lifts, lengthens and thickens lashes while also adding a healthy dose of curl.
The Territories: L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara, $10
Providing volume without the clumps, this mascara is a longtime best-seller and ticks all the boxes of an all-star mascara for a full, dramatic look.
Central Canada: Benefit Bad Gal Bang! Mascara, $32
With a lightweight formula that won’t weigh down lashes and a slim, easy-to-use brush, this mascara leaves lashes with bold-yet-natural-looking volume.
The Prairies: Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara, $11
Give your lashes a fan-effect with this volumizing mascara that has a curved brush and a formula that works for both a natural lash or layered for more defined look.
West Coast: Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Mascara, $41
Giving lashes an instant hit of volume, this mascara leaves lashes full and plump thanks to its sculpted brush and thickening formula.