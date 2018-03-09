The Bestselling Mascaras At Shoppers Drug Marts Across Canada

Mascara tops many desert island beauty lists — and there’s a good reason why. A few swipes from a magical wand and your eyes will be defined and your lashes look full and lush. In honour of this must-have beauty product, we asked Shoppers Drug Mart to share their best-selling mascaras across Canada.

Atlantic Region: Clinique High Impact Lash Elevating Mascara, $24

This tube does it all — lifts, lengthens and thickens lashes while also adding a healthy dose of curl.

The Territories: L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara, $10

Providing volume without the clumps, this mascara is a longtime best-seller and ticks all the boxes of an all-star mascara for a full, dramatic look.

Central Canada: Benefit Bad Gal Bang! Mascara, $32

With a lightweight formula that won’t weigh down lashes and a slim, easy-to-use brush, this mascara leaves lashes with bold-yet-natural-looking volume.

The Prairies: Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara, $11

Give your lashes a fan-effect with this volumizing mascara that has a curved brush and a formula that works for both a natural lash or layered for more defined look.

West Coast: Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Mascara, $41

Giving lashes an instant hit of volume, this mascara leaves lashes full and plump thanks to its sculpted brush and thickening formula.

