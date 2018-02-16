The Year’s Best Natural Beauty Products

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
All the beauty, none of the unpronounceable chemicals — these green brands are doing way more with less.
by Jill Dunn
(Photo: Erik Putz, Makeup & Hair: Tami El Sombati for M.A.C Cosmetics/R+Co/Plutino Group)
Packed with antioxidants and paraben free, these natural beauty products are sure to leave your skin and hair illuminated and fresh.
From a drugstore blush made of honey and bamboo to an all-natural spray to mist your linens to a coconut-and-argan-oil formulated shampoo that leaves your hair cleansed and silky smooth, we’ve got a range of eco-friendly finds for every taste.