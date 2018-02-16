The Year’s Best Natural Beauty Products

Packed with antioxidants and paraben free, these natural beauty products are sure to leave your skin and hair illuminated and fresh.

From a drugstore blush made of honey and bamboo to an all-natural spray to mist your linens to a coconut-and-argan-oil formulated shampoo that leaves your hair cleansed and silky smooth, we’ve got a range of eco-friendly finds for every taste.

Below, the best natural beauty products.

1. 2. Just add a few drops of water to this powder cleanser. The organic matcha and spirulina act as powerful detoxifiers, while the gentle coconut- derived foam respects the delicate skin barrier, leaving your skin clean, fresh and never tight. Odacité Green Ceremony Cleanser, $67, thedetoxmarket.ca 3. This foam bath has a dose of relaxing aromatherapy, and since it’s free from harsh cleansing agents, it never strips the skin. Live Clean Aromatherapy Foam Bath, $10, well.ca 4. There are few natural brands doing lip pencils right: Usually they dry up or crumble on contact with lips. But these luxe formulations feel soft and creamy. Plus, there’s a refill system — so even less waste. Kjaer Weis Lip Pencils, $42 (each), thedetoxmarket.ca 5. Made from bamboo and honey, this 100-percent-natural blush comes in three buildable shades that flatter all skin types. Burt’s Bees Blush, $15, burtsbees.ca 6. Created with ingredients that are 97 percent derived from natural origins — that’s tough to do in haircare — this coconut-and-argan-oil-based formula leaves hair feeling super clean. The shampoo also gives you a serious lather. Kérastase Aura Botanica Bain Micellaire Shampoo, $45, kerastase.ca 7. When you want to get your very best beauty sleep, spritz your linens with this all-natural mist. Completely plant-based and vegan, it smells like lemon and lavender. Saje Wellness Spray Sweet Sheets Linen and Fabric, $15, saje.com 8. This daytime moisturizer, made with linseed extract and vitamins C and E, has a sheer texture and feels as lightweight as traditional moisturizers. And you know that Gwyneth is a fan. Goop by Juice Beauty Revitalizing Day Moisturizer, $129, goop.com 9. Made of 98 percent plant-based and naturally derived ingredients, this cold- pressed rosehip oil helps smooth hair, rebuild its strength and lend shine. Oh, and the oil smells amazing, too. AG Hair Rosehip Balm, $28, aghair.com 10. Want more? Click here for the best long lasting makeup

