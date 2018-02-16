Beauty

The Year’s Best Natural Beauty Products

All the beauty, none of the unpronounceable chemicals — these green brands are doing way more with less.

by
womans fresh face for natural beauty products

(Photo: Erik Putz, Makeup & Hair: Tami El Sombati for M.A.C Cosmetics/R+Co/Plutino Group)

Packed with antioxidants and paraben free, these natural beauty products are sure to leave your skin and hair illuminated and fresh.

From a drugstore blush made of honey and bamboo to an all-natural spray to mist your linens to a coconut-and-argan-oil formulated shampoo that leaves your hair cleansed and silky smooth, we’ve got a range of eco-friendly finds for every taste.

Below, the best natural beauty products.

