Of All The New Facial Cleansers, Here Are The Best Ones For Your Skin Type

A solid cleanser that’s the right fit for your skin type is the cornerstone of a good skincare routine. If you have oily skin, the right face wash can help control sebum production and make your makeup last longer, while for dry skin, your cleanser can hydrate and smooth your skin without stripping it of essential oils.

No matter what your skincare needs are, you’re sure to find a new fave face wash in this group. We’ve gathered up nine of the best new cleansers to try right now — whether you want something to soothe your sensitive skin or to help fight blemishes.

1. 2. 3. Pixi x Caroline Hirons This 2-in-1 jar contains a cleansing balm on one side and a cleansing cream on the other. Melt away stubborn long-wear makeup with the gentle cleansing balm and follow up with the rich cleansing cream for a double whammy of face washing and hydration. Double Cleanse, $34, available at select Shoppers Drug Mart locations 4. Dermalogica This pre-cleanse is worth the extra step: Simply massage a dime-sized amount all over dry skin to remove makeup and oil easily (and without harsh scrubbing), then follow with your usual cleanser. PreCleanse Balm, $62, dermalogica.ca 5. Elizabeth Arden Formulated with probiotics to help support the skin’s natural defenses and glycerin for a hydration boost, this mousse cleanser transforms into a mineral-rich clay to gently remove makeup and grime but without drying out the skin or leaving a greasy residue behind. Superstart Whip to Clay Cleanser, $43, available in February at thebay.com 6. 7. Philosophy The micro-exfoliating beads of this daily face wash gently buff away hard-to-remove impurities from pores, leaving skin radiant, smooth and exfoliated. The Microdelivery Exfoliating Facial Wash, $20, sephora.com 8. Tata Harper Rinse away excess oil, dead skin and dirt with this natural pore-minimizing cleanser that contains broccoli extract and fruit enzymes. When applied to the skin it has a refreshing, cooling sensation; it also helps balance the skin’s sebum levels. Purifying Cleanser, $87, thedetoxmarket.com 9. Ole Henriksen This cleanser’s duo of glycolic and lactic acids lift away the dirt and oil that otherwise might lurk in pores and cause breakouts. Ole Henriksen Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser, $30, sephora.com 10. 11. Bioderma Usually sensitive-skin types run frantically from the word foaming, since foaming products can be super drying and cause irritation. This formula gives sensitive skin a deep clean without leaving it feeling taut. Sensibio Mild Foaming Cleansing Gel, $20, beautyboutique.ca 12. Olay Micellar water might look like plain ol’ water in a tube, but it’s actually an ingenious way to wash your skin. Micelles are microscopic oil molecules, suspended in water, that act like magnets for dirt, oil and makeup. Simply splash some micellar water onto a cotton pad and wipe your face clean. It even removes eye makeup. Luminous Advanced Tone Perfecting Micellar Water, $9, walmart.ca 13. Graydon Even the most sensitive skin types will feel refreshed, clean and hydrated after using this ultra-gentle foam. Formualted with apple cider vinegar and bamboo to brighten the skin and to calm irritation, this lightweight cleanser is fragrance-free and is made with minimal ingredients. Face Foam, $28, graydonskincare.ca

Watch — how to get an all-over glow: