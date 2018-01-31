Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Of All The New Facial Cleansers, Here Are The Best Ones For Your Skin Type
We assessed the latest formulas to find the ideal options for oily, dry and sensitive faces.
by Jill Dunn, Emily MacCulloch
A solid cleanser that’s the right fit for your skin type is the cornerstone of a good skincare routine. If you have oily skin, the right face wash can help control sebum production and make your makeup last longer, while for dry skin, your cleanser can hydrate and smooth your skin without stripping it of essential oils.
No matter what your skincare needs are, you’re sure to find a new fave face wash in this group. We’ve gathered up nine of the best new cleansers to try right now — whether you want something to soothe your sensitive skin or to help fight blemishes.