Our favourite pieces from Banana Republic’s stunning new designer collaboration

It’s no secret that we love a good collaboration between two fashion brands. Take H&M’s annual collabs with high-end designers (we’re still obsessing over last year’s collection with Kenzo), which keeps us wanting more each season. But what we love most is when a ginormous international brand partners with a socially conscious company to bring something new and refreshing to the fashion world. This is where the new Banana Republic x Piece & Co. collab comes in to play.

Piece & Co. is an artisanal textile company that focuses on social sustainability, without discounting style. They employ more than 5,000 artisans, mainly women, in 16 developing countries, who create beautiful designs made of high-quality eco-friendly fibres derived from raw materials. These materials are sourced from female-led artisan groups, who hand make and paint the textiles.

Banana Republic has partnered with Piece & Co., incorporating the beautiful textiles into a limited-edition collection. The result? A stunning 20-piece capsule of clothing and accessories for women and men, consisting of flowing maxi dresses, structural separates and gorgeous accessories.

Scroll through the gallery below to see our favourite picks for women.

