Aritzia’s 10 Best-Selling Items (Including *That* Meghan Markle Dress)

Since Aritzia opened its first shop 34 years ago, the fashion brand has been known for its wearable styles that range from chic work-appropriate pieces to comfy weekend wear and everything in-between. The Vancouver-founded company carries an ever-changing roster of sartorial staples but there are a few styles that have become perennial favourites, like the classic luxe cashmere crew sweater to the Beaune dress — a go-to for Meghan Markle.

Pulling from all their lines including Babaton, Wilfred and Talula, here are Aritzia’s 10 bestselling items of all time.