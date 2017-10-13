Retro One Pot Macaroni

Ingredients

¾ pkg (500 g) CATELLI® MACARONI

2 tsp (10 mL) vegetable oil

1 lb (500 g) lean ground beef

2 tsp (10 mL) dried oregano leaves

1 tsp (5 mL) each dried basil leaves and salt

1 chopped onion

1 can (796 mL) canned diced tomatoes with juices

2 3/4 cups (675 mL) plain tomato sauce or strained tomatoes

2 cups (500 mL) milk

1 1/2 cups (375 mL) cubed, partly skimmed Mozzarella cheese

2 cups (500 mL) sliced mushrooms (optional)

Instructions

HEAT the oil in a large pot or Dutch oven set over medium heat. Add the beef; cook for 5 minutes or until browned.

STIR in the oregano, basil, salt, onion and mushrooms (if using). Cook, stirring occasionally for 5 minutes or until onion and mushrooms are tender.

STIR in the dry macaroni, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce and milk. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium low and cover. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 to 15 minutes or until the pasta is tender.

STIR in the cheese until just melted. Serve immediately.