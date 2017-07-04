Recipe Collections

15 ways to start using fresh summer cherries

A delectable summer fruit that can be used in everything from flaky pies to luscious cream tarts and savoury Italian salad.

Black forest frozen cheesecake

A cool summer cake topped wth chantilly cream, juicy cherries, chocolate and chocolate ganache. Get the recipe.

Watch this video for the easiest way to pit cherries:

