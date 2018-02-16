18 Recipe Ideas For Using Up That Bag Of Frozen Peas

1. Skillet shrimp tikka masala

This vibrant, spicy stir-fry uses lots of spinach, brown rice and vegetables, making it well-rounded and instagrammable. (It’s also a very easy weeknight recipe — so hold on to the recipe to reuse all winter.) Get this skillet shrimp tikka masala recipe.

2. Peri peri chicken pilaf

Also known as piri piri, peri peri is a Portuguese or African spice blend made of dried chilis, garlic and citrus peel. Try it in a quick throw-together rice dish today with this peri peri chicken pilaf recipe.

3. Tortellini Alfredo with peas and bacon

Comfort food at its finest: cheesy tortellini, crisp bacon, bright green peas, and a garlicky cream sauce. Get this tortellini alfredo pasta recipe.

4. Chicken fried cauliflower rice

Forget takeout! This stir-fry covers your cravings, while adding a healthy boost with one of our favourite food hacks: cauliflower rice. Get this chicken fried cauliflower rice recipe.

5. Pea and smoked salmon open-face sandwich

An incredibly easy no-cook lunch or snack, these smoked-salmon topped sandwiches get a hit of freshness from the mint-pea spread. Get this pea and smoked salmon sandwich recipe.

6. Mini meat loaves with pea and feta couscous

These cute minatures are filling and easy to make, plus, when paired with a light, mint-laced couscous and fresh tomatoes, it’s just the right amount of food per person. Get this mini meat loaves with couscous recipe.

7. Sweet peas on toast

Turn them into a zesty, creamy avocado-pea spread for savoury and colourful toasts. Get this sweet peas on toast recipe.

8. British bangers and modern mushy peas

Use them for a Bristish classic: mushy peas. (We dressed them up with fresh thyme.) Get this bangers and mash recipe.

9. Creamy chicken with cheddar biscuits

A variation of the classic chicken pot-pie, this dish uses cheddar biscuits for the crust. Get this creamy chicken with cheddar biscuits recipe.

10. Lemony mint and pea risotto

Risottos don’t have to take a long time (we promise). This version gets an elegant twist with parmesan, mint and white wine, and — bonus — it’s ready in just 30 minutes. Get this lemony mint and pea risotto recipe.

11. One pot primavera pasta

We’re channeling spring with this light and zesty pasta. A weeknight favourite, it’s a speedy, all-in-one meal that saves serious time in the kitchen (and there’s hardly any cleanup!). Get this one pot pasta recipe.

12. Risotto-style pea and mint orzo

Orzo, mint and peas become a risotto-like side that pairs perfectly with a nice roast chicken. Get this risotto-style orzo recipe.

13. Hong Kong chicken curry

This dish is both bright and mellow, thanks in part to the addition of punchy curry powder and rich coconut milk. The trio of carrots, potatoes and peas helps the meal come together easily with fridge and pantry staples. Get this chicken curry recipe.

14. Romano bean fritters with creamy slaw

Colourful bean and pea fritters get together with a creamy avocado and cabbage slaw for a hearty, delicious and economical winter meal. Get this bean fritters recipe.

15. Jamie Oliver’s giant veg rosti

Potatoes, carrots, spinach peas and eggs get a celebrity makeover in this recipe from Jamie Oliver’s 2013 Save with Jamie cookbook. Get Jamie Oliver’s veg rosti recipe.

16. Seafood paella

Packed with mussels, shrimp, chorizo, artickoes and more, this stunning paella (ready in a little over an hour) is perfect for entertaining. Get this seafood paella recipe.

17. Zucchini and pea sauté

This simple, bright green side gets a little punch of flavour from sautéed garlic and a dash of chili. Get this zucchini and pea saute recipe.

18. Green pea and white bean soup