10 Decadent Brownie Recipes We Can’t Stop Baking

These fudgy chocolate squares are a classic in every baker’s kitchen — but there’s more than one way to make them (especially if you want to try something a little different). We’ve got triple-chocolate, cheesecake brownies, brownie crackle cookies and more in this heavenly collection, it’s just up to you to decide which of these brownie recipes to bake:

1 of 10 Previous Next Pin Email

Photo, Roberto Caruso. Triple-chocolate brownies Triple-chocolate brownies, made with melted butter. Why melted butter? Because melted butter has already released much of its water content, it makes the finished treats soft and dense, as well as flavourful. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to make easy chocolate cake