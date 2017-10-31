10 Decadent Brownie Recipes We Can’t Stop Baking

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
These fudgy chocolate squares are a classic in every baker’s kitchen — but there’s more than one way to make them (especially if you want to try something a little different). We’ve got triple-chocolate, cheesecake brownies, brownie crackle cookies and more in this heavenly collection, it’s just up to you to decide which of these brownie recipes to bake:
Triple-chocolate brownies, made with melted butter. Why melted butter? Because melted butter has already released much of its water content, it makes the finished treats soft and dense, as well as flavourful. Get the recipe.