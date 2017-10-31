Recipe Collections

10 Decadent Brownie Recipes We Can’t Stop Baking

From low-fat and gluten-free, to decadent cheesecake-topped squares, here are a few new ways to enjoy an old favourite.

These fudgy chocolate squares are a classic in every baker’s kitchen — but there’s more than one way to make them (especially if you want to try something a little different). We’ve got triple-chocolate, cheesecake brownies, brownie crackle cookies and more in this heavenly collection, it’s just up to you to decide which of these brownie recipes to bake:

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Triple-chocolate brownies

Triple-chocolate brownies, made with melted butter. Why melted butter? Because melted butter has already released much of its water content, it makes the finished treats soft and dense, as well as flavourful. Get the recipe.

