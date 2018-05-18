14 Vegetarian Barbecue Recipes You’ll Want To Make All Summer Long

1. Miso-maple tofu skewers

Marinated tofu gets stacked up with shiitake mushrooms, orange pepper, Brussels sprouts and radishes for a deliciously flavourful vegetarian kebab. Get this miso-maple tofu skewer recipe.

2. Tempeh superfood burger

Tempeh is a dense, fermented soy cake that has a firm, pleasantly chewy texture — perfect for burgers! (Look for it in the refrigerated natural foods section of the grocery store.) Get this tempeh burger recipe.

3. Grilled portobello mushroom fajitas

A vegetarian fajita that pulls double duty (grill extra mushrooms to add to an easy rice bowl for dinner tomrorow). Get this portobello mushroom fajita recipe.

4. Black bean and tofu burgers

A hearty summer burger that makes Meatless Monday a day to look forward to. Get this tofu burger recipe.

5. Greek antipasto kebab

Starring mint, halloumi, shiitake mushrooms and artichoke hearts, these kebabs will be devoured as soon as they come off the grill. Get this antipasto kebab recipe.

6. Grilled eggplant salad

Chunky and colourful, this dish adds new notes of flavour to a vegetarian standby. Get this eggplant salad recipe.

7. Grilled vegetable pizza

The high heat of a barbecue blisters crust in just the right way, giving this vegetable pizza an authentic taste. Get this vegetable pizza recipe.

8. Barbecued eggplant parmesan

Layers of healthy vegetables warm from the grill make Meatless Monday a day to look forward to. Sprinkle layers with grated parmesan and vibrant green basil. Get this barbecued eggplant parmesan recipe.

9. Grilled halloumi and vegetable salad

A summer salad with staying power. Grilled zucchini and halloumi cheese meet chickpeas and fresh herbs in a meal no one will be able to get enough of. Get this grilled halloumi recipe.

10. Vegetarian BBQ miso eggplant

Go vegetarian on the grill tonight with this protein-packed Japanese eggplant recipe. Serve with a crunchy apple salad and a tart white wine. Delicious. Get this grilled eggplant recipe.

11. Grilled vegetable fajitas

Impress vegetarians and meat-lovers alike with this yummy recipe. Serve on warm tortillas with tomato guacamole. Get this vegetable fajita recipe.

12. Quinoa-veggie burger

Embrace this filler-free, super-nutritious quinoa-veggie burger. Sandwiched between two grilled portobello mushrooms, it’s got healthy and tasty covered. Get this quinoa veggie burger recipe.

13. Grilled portobello-quinoa salad

Hearty and healthy, this veggie-filled salad is one of our go-to summer grilling recipes. Get this portobello salad recipe.

14. Halibut and zucchini kebabs