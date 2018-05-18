Recipe Collections

14 Vegetarian Barbecue Recipes You’ll Want To Make All Summer Long

The veggie burgers are glorious.

If steak and burgers are the only things that go on your grill, you’ve been missing out. From saucy vegetable skewers to grilled cheese (and we’re not the talking about the sandwich), eggplant parmesan and more, there are a host of other things this backyard appliance can cook up for dinner. Here are 14 ways to maximize your barbecue usage this season:

