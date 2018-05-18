14 Vegetarian Barbecue Recipes You’ll Want To Make All Summer Long

1. Miso-maple tofu skewers
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
2. Tempeh superfood burger
Photo, Erik Putz.
Tempeh is a dense, fermented soy cake that has a firm, pleasantly chewy texture — perfect for burgers! (Look for it in the refrigerated natural foods section of the grocery store.) Get this tempeh burger recipe.
3. Grilled portobello mushroom fajitas
Photo, Erik Putz.
4. Black bean and tofu burgers
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
5. Greek antipasto kebab
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Starring mint, halloumi, shiitake mushrooms and artichoke hearts, these kebabs will be devoured as soon as they come off the grill. Get this antipasto kebab recipe.
6. Grilled eggplant salad
Photo, John Cullen.
7. Grilled vegetable pizza
8. Barbecued eggplant parmesan
9. Grilled halloumi and vegetable salad
Photo, Erik Putz.
A summer salad with staying power. Grilled zucchini and halloumi cheese meet chickpeas and fresh herbs in a meal no one will be able to get enough of. Get this grilled halloumi recipe.
10. Vegetarian BBQ miso eggplant
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Go vegetarian on the grill tonight with this protein-packed Japanese eggplant recipe. Serve with a crunchy apple salad and a tart white wine. Delicious. Get this grilled eggplant recipe.
11. Grilled vegetable fajitas
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
12. Quinoa-veggie burger
Photo, Angus Fergusson.
Embrace this filler-free, super-nutritious quinoa-veggie burger. Sandwiched between two grilled portobello mushrooms, it’s got healthy and tasty covered. Get this quinoa veggie burger recipe.
13. Grilled portobello-quinoa salad
Photo, Michael Graydon.
14. Halibut and zucchini kebabs
Halibut and zucchini kebabs.