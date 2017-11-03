Recipe Collections

10 cozy soup and grilled cheese sandwich combos

Spring’s mood swings got you down? There’s nothing quite as comforting as this hot and delicious pairing.

by

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Tomato soup with grilled cheese croutons

A match made in heaven, perfect for the slushy, rainy, chilly days of early spring. Get the recipe.

Resources