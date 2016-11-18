7 breakfast recipes for your slow cooker

Rise and shine! Wake up to a hot breakfast any day of the week — your slow cooker does the work while you sleep.

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Maple-bacon French toast

Challah bread is ideal for slow-cooked French toast because it’s sturdy enough to stand up to long cooking. We like the subtle sweetness of this dish but really love it served with lots of maple syrup. Get the recipe

  1. I could not get the actual recipes for the slow cooker breakfasts to come up . Just a short description of each dish which is useless.

  2. I noticed the same thing with these recipes and also the last weeks pictures but no recipe.

  3. click on pink arrow then in discription click on italics.

  4. Could you please tell me why I can’t get beyond recipe #4 each time I try (no matter what the collection)?
