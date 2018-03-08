Recipe Collections

Our Favourite Recipes From Jamie Oliver, Nigella Lawson And More Super-Star Chefs

Donna Hay’s salted caramel chocolate brownies, Nigella’s ginger rice bowl and 25 more recipes from celebrity chefs you’ll want to bookmark now.

We love leaning on our favourite chefs for inspiring (and doable) recipes to make make dinner (or dessert) an extra-special occasion. From the fast new recipes featured in Jamie Oliver’s latest cookbook, 5  Ingredients (for the ultimate in last-minute rescue) to a show-stopping dessert from Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh (read how to make this simple but stunning stripe cake here) or a classic Italian pasta from everyone’s Italian nonna, Lidia Bastianich, there’s a recipe to be found for every skill set, preference and time crunch.

Jamie Oliver’s Amazing Dressed Beets
