Our Favourite Recipes From Jamie Oliver, Nigella Lawson And More Super-Star Chefs

We love leaning on our favourite chefs for inspiring (and doable) recipes to make make dinner (or dessert) an extra-special occasion. From the fast new recipes featured in Jamie Oliver’s latest cookbook, 5 Ingredients (for the ultimate in last-minute rescue) to a show-stopping dessert from Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh (read how to make this simple but stunning stripe cake here) or a classic Italian pasta from everyone’s Italian nonna, Lidia Bastianich, there’s a recipe to be found for every skill set, preference and time crunch.

