Recipe Collections

10 unmissable pasta salads to make this summer

This summer, fill your salad bowls with everything from creamy macaroni to pesto-dressed fusilli or corn and edamame-laced orecchiette.

by

1 of 10

Previous
Next
Photo, Erik Putz.

Classic macaroni salad

This crowd-pleaser is a major improvement from the versions you find at the grocery store, and makes the perfect side for a summer barbecue. Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

More:
13 scrumptious summer food reads to take you from kitchen to hammock
31 burger recipes to grill with all summer long
5 best ways to grill chicken

Resources