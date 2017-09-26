Recipe Collections

11 Best Turkey Recipes For A Perfectly Roasted Thanksgiving Bird

A perfectly cooked turkey is just a few hours (and ingredients) away.

by

A golden, roasted turkey is the star of the dinner table on Thanksgiving, but you don’t have to cook it the same way every time. From a simple one-hour turkey for 4, to a spatchcocked turkey that cooks in half the time of a full bird or a honey and herb turkey, here are 11 ways to take on the main dish this year.

1 of 11

Previous
Next
Photo, Erik Putz.

Butterflied roast turkey with gravy

Thanks to the spatchcock prep technique, this turkey will be super juicy with perfectly browned skin—and it cooks in half the time! Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

Watch: How to carve turkey
Resources