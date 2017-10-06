Recipe Collections

16 One-Pan Recipes To Make Dinner Easier

Because everyone likes easy, delicious food — and nobody likes dish duty.

One-pan lasganga

Fire up the oven and break out the cheese: This one-pan lasagna is exactly what you need for the cold season. Get the recipe.

Watch: How To Make One-Pan Provencal Salmon
