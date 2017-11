Creamy Mushroom Ravioli, Plus 4 More Weeknight Dinner Recipes

The sun’s setting earlier. Warm coats and parkas are in regular rotation. It’s officially time to snuggle in, so we’ve infused our Monday-to-Friday dinner plan with some of our favourite comfort foods and classic meals. Bonus: All our recipes come together in under 45 minutes. Print out our grocery list for your weekend grocery trip, and dinner’s all taken care of.

Photo, Erik Putz. Monday: Ravioli pasta with mushrooms Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 4.

This cheesy ravioli pasta with earthy mushrooms and fresh parsley is a great way to start off your week. Get the recipe.

