Creamy Mushroom Ravioli, Plus 4 More Weeknight Dinner Recipes

The sun’s setting earlier. Warm coats and parkas are in regular rotation. It’s officially time to snuggle in, so we’ve infused our Monday-to-Friday dinner plan with some of our favourite comfort foods and classic meals. Bonus: All our recipes come together in under 45 minutes. Print out our grocery list for your weekend grocery trip, and dinner’s all taken care of.

1 of 6 Previous Next Pin Email

Photo, Erik Putz. Monday: Ravioli pasta with mushrooms Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 4.

This cheesy ravioli pasta with earthy mushrooms and fresh parsley is a great way to start off your week. Get the recipe.

Watch: How To Make Roast Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner