5 easy dinner recipes to make this week

Skip dinnertime stress this week with our five-day plan, complete with grocery list.

3

1 of 5

Previous
Next
Photo, Erik Putz.

Monday: Ravioli pasta with mushrooms

This cheesy ravioli pasta with earthy mushrooms and fresh parsley is a great way to start off your week. Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

The sun is setting earlier. The weather is getting colder. Time to snuggle in. So we’ve infused our Monday-to-Friday dinner plan with favourite comfort foods and classic meals. Bonus: All our recipes come together in under 45 minutes. Print out our November grocery list, (or read it below). NovGroceryList

3 comments on “5 easy dinner recipes to make this week

  1. People nomllray pay me for this and you are giving it away!

    Reply

  2. You’ve really helped me unrsdetand the issues. Thanks.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources