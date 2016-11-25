5 easy dinner recipes to make this week

1 of 5 Previous Next Email

Photo, Erik Putz. Monday: Ravioli pasta with mushrooms This cheesy ravioli pasta with earthy mushrooms and fresh parsley is a great way to start off your week. Get the recipe.

The sun is setting earlier. The weather is getting colder. Time to snuggle in. So we’ve infused our Monday-to-Friday dinner plan with favourite comfort foods and classic meals. Bonus: All our recipes come together in under 45 minutes. Print out our November grocery list, (or read it below).