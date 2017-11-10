Recipe Collections

Scrambled Egg Tacos, Plus 4 More Egg Recipes For Dinner This Week

We’ve planned an entire weeknight meal menu around our favourite breakfast ingredient.

by

This week, we’re putting the spotlight on the mighty egg. From scrambled egg tacos to eggs poached in a vegetable broth, these quick dinners (or even breakfasts) are all ready in less than 45 minutes. Go through the gallery of egg recipes below for a bit of inspiration and get cracking!

1 of 6

Previous
Next
Photo, Erik Putz.

Monday: Scrambled egg taco

Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 4.
Give your tacos a new spin by filling them with cheesy scrambled eggs, chorizo and avocado. Serve with homemade pico de gallo salsaGet the recipe. 

Previous
Next

Resources